Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $623,000 Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.1% during the second quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $177.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $171.32 and a 200-day moving average of $164.63. The company has a market capitalization of $126.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $131.42 and a 1 year high of $177.97.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

