Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Stock Holdings Decreased by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Collective Family Office LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 22,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847 shares in the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 72,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,380,000 after buying an additional 5,306 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 12,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC now owns 91,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,319,000 after buying an additional 3,761 shares during the period. Finally, HFG Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 30,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after acquiring an additional 5,667 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $170.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $123.92 and a 1 year high of $170.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.35.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

