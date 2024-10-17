CX Institutional Lowers Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

CX Institutional decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,329 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 21,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Well Done LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 25,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 10,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $47.40 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.19. The stock has a market cap of $85.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

