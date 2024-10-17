Regatta Capital Group LLC Sells 16,014 Shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF)

Regatta Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Free Report) by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,014 shares during the quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MVF. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 302,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 94,000 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 5.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 501,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 24,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 10.3% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 10,208,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,074,000 after acquiring an additional 955,073 shares in the last quarter. 48.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Stock Performance

MVF opened at $7.50 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $7.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.49 and a 200 day moving average of $7.24.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Increases Dividend

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. This is a positive change from BlackRock MuniVest Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

