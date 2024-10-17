617 Shares in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Acquired by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 235.8% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 517,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,356,000 after buying an additional 363,303 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 177,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,569,000 after buying an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 151,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,363,000 after buying an additional 6,312 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,588,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 377.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 82,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,317,000 after buying an additional 65,467 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $337.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $324.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $314.73. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $247.52 and a 12-month high of $343.61.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.