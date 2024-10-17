Magnus Financial Group LLC Sells 3,760 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Magnus Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,760 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EWJ. CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 1,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 48,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 21,689 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWJ opened at $70.13 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $57.20 and a twelve month high of $73.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.10. The firm has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.