PFG Advisors Has $2.68 Million Stake in Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA)

PFG Advisors trimmed its stake in Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Free Report) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,059 shares during the period. PFG Advisors owned about 0.19% of Sila Realty Trust worth $2,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in Sila Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $49,981,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sila Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $16,010,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sila Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $15,534,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Sila Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $7,547,000. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sila Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $4,686,000.

Sila Realty Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Sila Realty Trust stock opened at $25.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.41. Sila Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $26.50.

Sila Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.1333 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SILA. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Sila Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Sila Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Sila Realty Trust in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company.

About Sila Realty Trust

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.

