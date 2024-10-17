Magnus Financial Group LLC Buys New Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,117 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 5,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 6,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $448,565.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,551,594.77. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 6,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $448,565.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,551,594.77. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $2,535,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,866,420.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QSR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.04.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

NYSE:QSR opened at $72.14 on Thursday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a one year low of $62.76 and a one year high of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.82.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.79%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

