LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) Shares Sold by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Free Report) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in LifeMD were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFMD. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 35.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LFMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of LifeMD in a research note on Friday, September 20th. B. Riley initiated coverage on LifeMD in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on LifeMD from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

LifeMD Stock Performance

LifeMD stock opened at $4.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.20. The company has a market capitalization of $198.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.18. LifeMD, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $50.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that LifeMD, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LifeMD Company Profile

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for medical care in the United States. The company offers telehealth platform comprising RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that provides access to virtual medical treatment for a variety of men's health needs from licensed physician; ShapiroMD that provides virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and medical devices treating male and female hair loss; NavaMD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and prescription oral and compounded topical medications to treat aging and acne; and Cleared which provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma and immunology, including in-home tests for both environmental and food allergies, prescriptions for allergies and asthma and immunotherapies for treating chronic allergies.

