PFG Advisors Raises Stock Position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 32.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,526 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 28.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,892,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,729 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 21.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,913,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,467,000 after buying an additional 883,726 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 3,316,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,348,000 after buying an additional 103,049 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,474,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,803,000 after buying an additional 270,168 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,339,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,435,000 after buying an additional 155,260 shares during the period.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

CGUS stock opened at $34.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.34. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.19 and a fifty-two week high of $34.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

