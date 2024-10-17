Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Stock Holdings Reduced by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors lowered its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,110 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,314 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 121.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Amphenol from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $74.50 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Amphenol from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Amphenol Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of APH opened at $66.99 on Thursday. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $39.34 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.12. The stock has a market cap of $80.47 billion, a PE ratio of 41.10, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $19,749,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $6,563,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,373,382. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $19,749,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,516,000 shares of company stock worth $98,236,640 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

