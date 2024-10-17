Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Purchased by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB boosted its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,822 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $19,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,608,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FICO shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,264.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,879.00 to $2,130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,787.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,800 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,735.00, for a total value of $3,123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,625. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,735.00, for a total transaction of $3,123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 575 shares in the company, valued at $997,625. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Kirsner sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,697.06, for a total value of $5,091,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,065,174.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,261 shares of company stock worth $26,291,370. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $2,051.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,846.82 and a 200 day moving average of $1,544.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.35. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $811.99 and a 12 month high of $2,103.70.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $447.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.53 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 28.94% and a negative return on equity of 60.67%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Stories

