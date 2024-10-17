Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $225,000 Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Magnus Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 10.5% in the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 84,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 9.0% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Stablepoint Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 11,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 11,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

VLO stock opened at $135.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.12. The company has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.39. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $119.88 and a twelve month high of $184.79.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $34.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.97 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.60.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

