Swedbank AB Has $19.58 Million Stock Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Swedbank AB raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned 0.18% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $19,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 408.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 61 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 225.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $471.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.08. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $325.01 and a 12 month high of $548.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $469.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $427.83.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $384.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.20 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 26.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.99%.

KNSL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $485.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $426.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Kinsale Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $446.00.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

