Swedbank AB Raises Stock Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Swedbank AB grew its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 574,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,211 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $20,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 15,686,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351,424 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 109.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,141,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,644,000 after purchasing an additional 595,988 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 321.5% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 566,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,686,000 after purchasing an additional 431,735 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 8,552,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,485,000 after purchasing an additional 384,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,123,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

NYSE INVH opened at $34.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.01. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.49 and a twelve month high of $37.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.34). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $653.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.70 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INVH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

See Also

