Swedbank AB Buys New Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 231,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $22,843,000. Swedbank AB owned 0.30% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 30.3% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 79.8% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $100.27 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $63.80 and a 52-week high of $103.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.27.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

