Swedbank AB Has $21.94 Million Stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Swedbank AB raised its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 52.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,132 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned about 0.13% of Sun Communities worth $21,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Communities in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Sun Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 12,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. 99.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at Sun Communities
In other Sun Communities news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.43, for a total value of $394,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,340,810.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Sun Communities Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of SUI stock opened at $136.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.04 and its 200-day moving average is $125.54. The stock has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.30, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.91. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.74 and a 52-week high of $147.83.
Sun Communities Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 324.14%.
About Sun Communities
Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sun Communities
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Buy Now or Wait for Earnings?
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Abbott’s Growth and Dividends Make It a Smart Portfolio Pick
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Citigroup Faces Growing Troubles: Could the Industry Be at Risk?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.