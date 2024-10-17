Swedbank AB Has $29.85 Million Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Swedbank AB decreased its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 710,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Equitable were worth $29,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EQH. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Equitable during the first quarter worth about $28,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Equitable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 86.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 26.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 623.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $44.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.41. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.65 and a 1-year high of $44.76.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.03. Equitable had a return on equity of 87.49% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

EQH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Equitable from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Equitable from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Equitable from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Equitable from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.70.

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $1,223,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 668,555 shares in the company, valued at $27,263,672.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $148,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,321 shares in the company, valued at $819,596.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $1,223,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 668,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,263,672.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,500 shares of company stock worth $3,969,870. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

