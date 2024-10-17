Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB cut its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,403 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,895 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $24,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 42,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total transaction of $4,995,967.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,593,017.27. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 42,595 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total transaction of $4,995,967.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,593,017.27. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,839,959 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $196,286,826.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,350,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,665,690.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,952,662 shares of company stock valued at $2,113,259,348. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DELL shares. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Raymond James cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Fox Advisors raised Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.50.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Dell Technologies stock opened at $126.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $89.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.90 and a 1 year high of $179.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.37.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 178.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.33%.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

