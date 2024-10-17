Swedbank AB Increases Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Swedbank AB grew its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 25.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 620,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 126,400 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Match Group were worth $23,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTCH. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 54.5% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the first quarter worth about $57,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTCH opened at $37.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.61. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $42.42.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $864.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.51 million. Match Group had a net margin of 18.72% and a negative return on equity of 467.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTCH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Match Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.34.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

