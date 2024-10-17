Swedbank AB Sells 727 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Swedbank AB reduced its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 454,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.11% of Ventas worth $29,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ventas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Ventas from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ventas

In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 20,000 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total value of $1,177,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,403 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,207,444.61. This represents a 0.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 3,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $209,028.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,295 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,761,255.80. This represents a 0.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,065 shares of company stock worth $4,526,464 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Ventas Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $64.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a PE ratio of -161.67, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.36. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.98 and a twelve month high of $65.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.54.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.74). Ventas had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Ventas’s payout ratio is -449.99%.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Featured Stories

