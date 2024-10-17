Swedbank AB Trims Stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Swedbank AB lowered its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 152,695 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $23,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,733,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,748,603,000 after acquiring an additional 379,228 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 94.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,655,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,895,000 after buying an additional 1,775,708 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 35.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,501,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,743,000 after buying an additional 394,399 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 37.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 861,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,305,000 after buying an additional 235,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 1.6% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 828,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,725,000 after buying an additional 13,206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.60, for a total transaction of $855,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,486,671.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.48, for a total transaction of $585,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,630,815.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.60, for a total transaction of $855,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,486,671.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,744 shares of company stock valued at $4,950,771 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

GDDY opened at $163.85 on Thursday. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.15 and a fifty-two week high of $167.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.13, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.84 and a 200 day moving average of $144.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.12.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 41.12% and a negative return on equity of 709.73%. GoDaddy’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.54.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

