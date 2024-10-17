Swedbank AB Raises Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 288,041 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,130 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $31,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTD. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Trade Desk by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trade Desk Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $117.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $57.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 294.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.48. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.23 and a fifty-two week high of $118.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $584.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.03 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TTD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $111.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.37, for a total transaction of $133,291.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,216,797.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Trade Desk news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $160,712.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,846.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.37, for a total value of $133,291.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,216,797.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,557,897 shares of company stock valued at $170,095,115. Corporate insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

