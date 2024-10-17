Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Stake Boosted by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 360,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,642 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned 0.06% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $30,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at $35,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FIS. UBS Group lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.05.

FIS opened at $89.79 on Thursday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.91 and a 12 month high of $89.84. The company has a market cap of $49.95 billion, a PE ratio of -8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.60 and a 200 day moving average of $77.36.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -14.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

