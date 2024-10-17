Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Holdings Decreased by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB lowered its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 20.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,000,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 500,000 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Invesco were worth $35,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Invesco by 22.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,084,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $270,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349,069 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Invesco by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,489,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,241,000 after purchasing an additional 30,016 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco by 19.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,364,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,274,000 after purchasing an additional 377,786 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Invesco by 4.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,497,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,843,000 after purchasing an additional 58,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Invesco by 115.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,221,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,269,000 after purchasing an additional 654,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IVZ opened at $18.17 on Thursday. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of -24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.04.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -109.33%.

A number of brokerages have commented on IVZ. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Invesco from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Invesco from $17.25 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Invesco from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Invesco in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.42.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

