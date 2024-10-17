The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Bought by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB increased its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,269,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 28,816 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned about 0.39% of Mosaic worth $33,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mosaic by 515.4% in the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Mosaic by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Trading Up 2.1 %

MOS opened at $26.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.35. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $24.11 and a 52 week high of $38.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.74%.

Insider Activity at Mosaic

In related news, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 39,748 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $1,111,354.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,821,628.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Mosaic news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 12,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $346,035.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,687.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 39,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $1,111,354.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,821,628.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MOS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Mosaic from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Mosaic from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Mosaic from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Mosaic from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.11.

Mosaic Profile

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

