Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,873 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth $374,390,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,868,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,319,358,000 after purchasing an additional 493,126 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 51.2% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 893,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $356,524,000 after purchasing an additional 302,382 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 40,221.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 266,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 265,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,523,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.13, for a total value of $1,291,010.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,522.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.13, for a total value of $1,291,010.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,522.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total transaction of $19,591,902.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,006.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,120 shares of company stock valued at $25,528,753 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $476.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $169.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $254.85 and a 12-month high of $496.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $482.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $436.65.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ISRG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $494.00 to $518.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $520.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $474.16.

Get Our Latest Report on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.