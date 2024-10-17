CX Institutional Has $723,000 Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

CX Institutional cut its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,451 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Elevance Health Price Performance
NYSE ELV opened at $496.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $115.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $437.42 and a 52 week high of $567.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $530.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $528.62.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total value of $400,234.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,610.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total value of $400,234.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,610.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total transaction of $17,033,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,478,674.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,058 shares of company stock worth $17,588,116 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have weighed in on ELV. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $624.00 to $589.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Elevance Health from $611.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Elevance Health from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $643.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $605.07.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Elevance Health
About Elevance Health
Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Elevance Health
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Buy Now or Wait for Earnings?
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Abbott’s Growth and Dividends Make It a Smart Portfolio Pick
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Citigroup Faces Growing Troubles: Could the Industry Be at Risk?
Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.