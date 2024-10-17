Swedbank AB Has $38.25 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Swedbank AB raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 7,675 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $38,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 8,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 27,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 11,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 33,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,627.60. This trade represents a 3,100.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.24.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 1.6 %

UPS stock opened at $135.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $116.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.12 and a twelve month high of $163.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.82 and a 200-day moving average of $136.75.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.36%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

