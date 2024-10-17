Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,667 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 15,222 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,690 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 100.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 886 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 49,762 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 59,524 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on IART shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

NASDAQ IART opened at $19.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.71. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $45.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.60, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The life sciences company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $418.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

