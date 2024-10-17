Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Lowers Stock Holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 188,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 44,264 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $263,000. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 70,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 35,431 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 3.8% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 74,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 15.1% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 87,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $554,000.

FOLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.88.

In other news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,654 shares in the company, valued at $9,168,002.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $244,875. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $10.50 on Thursday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 0.69.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $126.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.21 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.47% and a negative net margin of 26.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

