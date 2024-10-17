Swedbank AB Sells 702 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Swedbank AB lessened its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,571 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $42,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 224.2% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 125 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Insider Activity

In other NXP Semiconductors news, insider Julie Southern bought 146 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $257.54 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,429.38. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Julie Southern acquired 146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $257.54 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,429.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total transaction of $813,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,033,002.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Citic Securities initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a $288.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $277.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXPI opened at $232.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $59.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.49. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $167.21 and a 52-week high of $296.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.09.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.40%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.