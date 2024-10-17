Swedbank AB Acquires 87,537 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 756,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,537 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned about 0.07% of Newmont worth $40,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEM. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 13.9% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Newmont by 23.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 129,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,915,000 after buying an additional 24,536 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the third quarter worth $111,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the third quarter worth $227,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in shares of Newmont by 7.5% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 5,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Performance

NYSE NEM opened at $56.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.51 and its 200-day moving average is $46.04. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $29.42 and a 12-month high of $57.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $64.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.50.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Newmont had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.45%.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $990,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,420,830.19. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $157,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,963,452.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $990,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,420,830.19. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,434,640. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Newmont from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Argus upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Veritas upgraded shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.46.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

