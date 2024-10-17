Swedbank AB Acquires 950 Shares of NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR)

Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,501,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned approximately 1.44% of NuScale Power worth $40,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in NuScale Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 4,593.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. 15.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NuScale Power

In other NuScale Power news, CFO Robert Ramsey Hamady sold 19,242 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $153,551.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,294.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NuScale Power news, COO Carl M. Fisher sold 12,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $108,134.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,539.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Ramsey Hamady sold 19,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $153,551.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,681 shares in the company, valued at $460,294.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 374,729 shares of company stock worth $4,178,595. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on NuScale Power in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on NuScale Power from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, CLSA began coverage on NuScale Power in a report on Friday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NuScale Power currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.68.

NuScale Power Trading Up 39.9 %

Shares of SMR opened at $19.06 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. NuScale Power Co. has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $19.41. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.42 and a beta of 1.25.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.18). NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 592.28% and a negative return on equity of 61.82%. The business had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS.

About NuScale Power

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

