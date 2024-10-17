FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFR) Shares Acquired by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFR – Free Report) by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,365 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 608.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000.

FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF stock opened at $30.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.52 and its 200 day moving average is $28.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.65.

About FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF

The First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BUFR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which holds a laddered portfolio of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETFs. BUFR was launched on Aug 10, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

