Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Stake Lessened by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,743 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the first quarter worth $45,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the second quarter worth $68,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the second quarter worth $165,000. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the second quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the second quarter worth $260,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on RVLV shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Revolve Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Revolve Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.63.

Revolve Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $26.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.84 and its 200-day moving average is $20.41. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.42 and a 52-week high of $26.44.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. Revolve Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $282.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Revolve Group

In related news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 6,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total value of $168,298.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 46.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

