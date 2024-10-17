Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) Shares Sold by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Maplebear were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the second quarter worth $77,361,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 102.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,734,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,739,000 after purchasing an additional 876,439 shares during the last quarter. Industry Ventures L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 3.3% during the second quarter. Industry Ventures L.L.C. now owns 980,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,512,000 after purchasing an additional 31,175 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maplebear during the first quarter worth $31,109,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maplebear during the first quarter worth $28,674,000. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CART. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Maplebear from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Maplebear in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Maplebear in a report on Monday, October 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.10.

In other Maplebear news, CAO Alan Ramsay sold 2,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total value of $102,895.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 99,225 shares in the company, valued at $4,106,922.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Maplebear news, CAO Alan Ramsay sold 2,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total value of $102,895.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 99,225 shares in the company, valued at $4,106,922.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fidji Simo sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $1,163,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,844,778 shares in the company, valued at $65,065,320.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,955 shares of company stock worth $2,480,317 in the last ninety days. 36.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CART opened at $41.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion and a PE ratio of -2.12. Maplebear Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.13 and a twelve month high of $45.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.35.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $823.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.35 million. Maplebear had a negative net margin of 52.21% and a negative return on equity of 49.98%. Maplebear’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

