NBC Securities Inc. Buys 1,251 Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. owned 0.06% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QUS. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Stock Performance

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF stock opened at $160.10 on Thursday. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $116.15 and a fifty-two week high of $160.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.89.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.