NBC Securities Inc. Has $722,000 Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

NBC Securities Inc. cut its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,174 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 22,907 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $533,533,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in NIKE by 612.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,185,432 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $487,327,000 after buying an additional 4,457,376 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 45.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,859,580 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $832,623,000 after buying an additional 2,775,510 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NIKE by 138.3% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,715,689 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $204,681,000 after buying an additional 1,576,049 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 351.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,991,519 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $150,101,000 after buying an additional 1,550,611 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on NIKE from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on NIKE from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on NIKE from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wedbush lowered their target price on NIKE from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on NIKE from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.56.

NIKE Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE NKE opened at $83.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.75 and a twelve month high of $123.39. The company has a market cap of $126.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.28 and its 200 day moving average is $85.40.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,435,628. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

