NBC Securities Inc. Sells 63 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

NBC Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 78.7% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 155.1% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $247.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $236.69 and a 200-day moving average of $224.47. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $177.98 and a 1-year high of $248.09.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

