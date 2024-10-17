NBC Securities Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

NBC Securities Inc. lowered its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,405 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 7.9% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 17,428 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. Stolper Co now owns 62,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 32.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 10.4% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 14.7% in the second quarter. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Price Performance

BDJ opened at $8.66 on Thursday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $8.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.29.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0562 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

