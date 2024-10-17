FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFD) Shares Sold by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFD – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,013 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 83,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF Price Performance

BATS:BUFD opened at $25.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $897.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.80 and its 200 day moving average is $24.27.

About FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF

The FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs (BUFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund-of-funds that holds a laddered portfolio of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETFs. BUFD was launched on Jan 20, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

