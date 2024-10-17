NBC Securities Inc. Sells 1,195 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

NBC Securities Inc. lessened its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,845 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMHC. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,065,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,400,000 after purchasing an additional 71,564 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,066,470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 18.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 786,249 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,590,000 after purchasing an additional 122,864 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.5% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 738,830 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,910,000 after purchasing an additional 10,911 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 26.4% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 447,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,833,000 after purchasing an additional 93,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.17.

Insider Activity at Taylor Morrison Home

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $118,440.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,195,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,347,347.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $118,440.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,195,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,347,347.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 28,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $1,928,676.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,197,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,949,140.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,072 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,157 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $70.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.23. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.23 and a fifty-two week high of $71.95.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 14.99%. Sell-side analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

