NBC Securities Inc. Decreases Holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

NBC Securities Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,708 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peoples Bank KS grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 51.2% in the second quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 5,708.3% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 44.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BAB opened at $27.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.62 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.79. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.29 and a twelve month high of $28.12.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

