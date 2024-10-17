Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever during the first quarter worth about $863,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever during the first quarter worth about $684,000. Breakwater Capital Group increased its stake in Unilever by 7.6% during the first quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 7,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever during the first quarter worth about $3,312,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Unilever by 23.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,141,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,312,000 after acquiring an additional 214,635 shares during the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.75.

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of UL opened at $63.18 on Thursday. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $46.16 and a one year high of $65.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.55.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.4773 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

