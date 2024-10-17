NBC Securities Inc. Raises Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Chart Industries by 905.0% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Chart Industries by 418.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ecofi Investissements SA purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE GTLS opened at $127.16 on Thursday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.60 and a 1 year high of $171.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.56 and a 200 day moving average of $139.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Insider Activity at Chart Industries

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.39). Chart Industries had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 10.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko bought 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $114.31 per share, with a total value of $50,296.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 125,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,339,960.88. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Linda S. Harty bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.05 per share, with a total value of $240,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jillian C. Evanko acquired 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $114.31 per share, with a total value of $50,296.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,339,960.88. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 7,152 shares of company stock valued at $482,278 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GTLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $229.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $199.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $151.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Chart Industries

About Chart Industries

(Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.