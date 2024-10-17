NBC Securities Inc. Sells 990 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

NBC Securities Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,151 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Regions Financial by 7.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,252,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,562,000 after acquiring an additional 979,597 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Regions Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,707,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,163,000 after buying an additional 103,529 shares in the last quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at about $74,606,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Regions Financial by 17.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,965,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,421,000 after buying an additional 433,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Regions Financial by 6.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,822,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,384,000 after buying an additional 171,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

RF opened at $23.99 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $24.33.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Regions Financial had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 54.35%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wedbush upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.86.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

