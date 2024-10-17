NBC Securities Inc. Reduces Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

NBC Securities Inc. lowered its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 21.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CDW by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,407,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,196,721,000 after buying an additional 714,393 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in CDW by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,101,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $793,410,000 after buying an additional 27,753 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in CDW by 3.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,431,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $366,168,000 after acquiring an additional 51,450 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CDW by 11.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,292,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $289,357,000 after acquiring an additional 128,263 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CDW by 225.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 881,586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $225,491,000 after acquiring an additional 611,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of CDW stock opened at $220.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.42. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $185.04 and a 1-year high of $263.37.

CDW Announces Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.05). CDW had a return on equity of 62.22% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. CDW’s payout ratio is 30.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CDW shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on CDW from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $250.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on CDW from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CDW

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Christine A. Leahy purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $216.15 per share, for a total transaction of $259,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,090,530. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CDW Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.