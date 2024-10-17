NBC Securities Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Brink’s by 154.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brink’s in the second quarter worth $37,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brink’s in the first quarter worth $37,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Brink’s by 119.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brink's alerts:

Brink’s Stock Up 1.6 %

BCO stock opened at $113.50 on Thursday. The Brink’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $64.97 and a fifty-two week high of $115.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.49 and a beta of 1.43.

Brink’s Dividend Announcement

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. Brink’s had a return on equity of 69.80% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Brink’s Company will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.2425 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BCO shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Brink’s from $110.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Brink’s

About Brink’s

(Free Report)

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.