NBC Securities Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

NBC Securities Inc. decreased its position in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 477.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 41,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 23.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ MGPI opened at $80.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 6.44. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a one year low of $68.86 and a one year high of $103.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.59.

MGP Ingredients Dividend Announcement

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $190.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.06 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 12.18%. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 11.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of MGP Ingredients from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 12,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.65, for a total value of $1,096,139.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,944,232.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

